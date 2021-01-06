WATCH: It may be the end of the road for Kim and Kanye’s marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is on the rocks. The American couple who have been married for six years and been together for more than eight years are reported to be going their separate ways. E! reported that the rapper and his reality TV star wife haven’t yet filed for divorce as Kim wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids. KimYe, as they are affectionately known, went public with their relationship in April 2012. They share four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months. After the breakup allegations went viral on social media, the couple became a trending topic.

Pastor Greg Locke sent out his prayers to Kanye and his family. He said: “Dear @kanyewest, I’m praying for you and your family my friend. I’m sorry for what the haters will say. It’s a hurtful place to be. Been there. It’s humiliating and painful. I love you, Brother. May God give you strength and wisdom. Keep looking to Jesus!”

Some of their fans were hurt.

“As I am recording for @latenightopsTV I found out that Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are getting a divorce, well it threw me off. I normally don't care about that kind of stuff, but damn, I mean,” commented @latenightopspod.

Others are expecting some lit music from Ye, and these are some of the best reactions.

