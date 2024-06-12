WATCH: ‘Its too cold to come into the office’: Joburg employee’s winter work from home request shocks HR

A Johannesburg Human Resources (HR) manager, Onkgopotse Legobye shared a letter on social media that she had received from an employee requesting to work from home during the winter. The letter from the woman reads: “As winter is approaching, I am writing to request to work from home from June 1 to August 31.

The HR manager expressed her shock and surprise at the woman's request, which she denied. In her official response to the woman, she states: “I understand your concerns about the winter season. However, it is important to note that winter affects everyone, and you are not alone in experiencing these challenges. “To work from home is considered a privilege and is not granted based on personal seasonal preferences.”

However, the woman argued that her request was not unreasonable. She also inquired if the company would allow employees to come in later. “I think winter in Gauteng counts as exceptional circumstances.” The HR manager argued that the company could not justify the woman's request, especially when it involved working fewer hours for the same pay.