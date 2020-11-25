WATCH: John Legend praises Chrissy Teigen for being ’courageous’ after a tragic year

John Legend has praised Chrissy Teigen for being “so courageous” in the face of a difficult year for the couple.

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker and his wife were struck by tragedy in October when they lost their son Jack, and John has now said he’s “thankful” he has Chrissy by his side, as they’ve been able to support each other over the last few weeks.

He said: "I'm thankful for my wife, first of all. She's been so courageous and been through so much this year. Knowing that we have each other has been really buoying for me. It’s made me just appreciate what we have together - our family. I'm so appreciative of that. When you make a commitment to be with someone through sickness and health, sometimes life will test that and really challenge you. I feel like it's made us stronger.”

Chrissy then added she’s been able to stay strong because of her and John’s other children - Luna, four, and Miles, two - as she knows they will “get through this together” as a family.

She added: "I have these two toddlers running around that need me and need me to be happy and give them hugs all day. I have a husband that needs love. I have people that just take such good care of me, and we're all going to get through this together.”