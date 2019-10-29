Kanye West jokes marriage works likes "dog years" so he feels like his union with Kim Kardashian West has been going for five centuries so far.
The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker jokingly compared marriage to "dog years" as he appeared on a special 'Airpool Karaoke' version of the 'Late Late Show' 'Carpool Karaoke' skit as host James Corden joined the rapper - who wed the reality star in 2014 - on his private jet.
He said: "Marriage years are different than human years. Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years."
The 42-year-old star - who performed with his huge Sunday Service choir during the show - also spoke candidly about finding his faith when his loved ones tried to help him through his darkest moments.
He added: "People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn't call me and scream at me. I'm a grown man.