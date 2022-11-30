WATCH: Kids call out their father and read his cheating texts out aloud

Eish! A TikTokker shared a video where children had no business holding back on their father’s cheating texts. The clip showcases how a father’s daughters confront him in front of their mother, and they were not having it.

It starts off with one of them reading the texts. His daughter, Ashley, holding the camera yells at him, “Don’t act like you don’t know what this is!” ‘’Truly miss your vibe ...’’ she reads. Excuse me, what vibe is this, sir? While the woman is reading the texts, the father seems stunned at the situation, and another woman behind the camera says “Dad, you f**cked up.’’ Those words probably hit him hard.

The conversation started off “innocent” but later becomes clear that the other woman was thinking about a time they were together, sharing that, ‘’It was a life we truly enjoyed, my dear.” We could say that this could be a moment that happened years ago right? But no. Let’s face the music together. The longer version of the video was posted on Reddit, and it gets worse. The conversation continues and it becomes “sexting”.

The text reads: ‘’I want to sit on you, but I’ll be patient and I’ll wait.” Imagine the trauma in this room ... That particular line seemed to have made the camera girl angrier and she continued to cuss at him. The respect is officially out the door at this point, and he only has himself to blame. The texts get more intense, and the woman on the other end makes reference to his genitalia, highlighting her desire for him and his “pee-pee“.

It was at this point that his wife realises that daddy was dishonest and unfaithful. She said: “I was just thinking about what you were not doing right. But God brings things in the light.” “Dad, you’re ridiculous!” “You should be ashamed of yourself.”