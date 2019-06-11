Boehm encourages couples to practise "erotic friction", where they enter an "eternal dance of bliss" by touching each other. Picture: YouTube.com

London - For most newlyweds, setting up your new home is one of many exciting milestones of becoming husband and wife. But Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she spends just four nights a week with her new husband – to keep the marriage fresh.

The actress, 46, lives apart from Brad Falchuk, 48, a producer, in Los Angeles.

Paltrow said: "Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing."

She has enlisted the help of "intimacy coach" Michaela Boehm, who has advised her that relationships need "polarity" to keep things "fresh".

Such coaches have become the latest fad among Hollywood’s A-list, promising to help busy and stressed couples improve their sex life. Boehm encourages couples to practise "erotic friction", where they enter an "eternal dance of bliss" by touching each other.

Paltrow has two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin. On the three nights a week that her new husband has custody of his two children, Isabella and Brody, he stays with them in his house.

But when they return to their mother, Falchuk stays at the actress’s house. As to whether she was a good stepmother, Paltrow said: "I have no idea."

But hinting at family tensions, she added: "I mean, sometimes [it] gets complicated when there are two teenage girls.

"I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.

"My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I’m not his mother, he’s not my son, but he knows he is very special to me."

Daily Mail