Mel B. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Mel B is “on a mission” to “shed light” on abusive relationships. The 43-year-old Spice Girl previously accused her now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of being both emotionally and physically abusive to her during their decade long marriage, and has now said she’s being open about her alleged experiences because she wants to “bring awareness” to the dangers of abusive relationships.

She said: “I feel like I’m on a mission to shed light and bring awareness to being in an abusive relationship. Or what an abusive relationship is, and what it looks like, and what the signs are, so you can catch it early before it’s too late and you feel like you’re trapped in it.”

And the Wannabe hitmaker is pleased her story - which she detailed in her memoir Brutally Honest - has already managed to help other people going through similar alleged abuse, including an 82-year-old woman who claimed she was “still living” with an abusive partner.

Mel added: “So if I can help one person … Which I know I already have done because I get lots of letters and when I do my book signing, women are there not because they’re a Spice Girl, it’s because they’ve either been through abuse, or they’re in it, or they’re wanting to get out of it. I had an 82-year-old woman the other day going ‘I’m still living in it, but thank you for sharing your story because it’s exactly like my story.’ And she was 82 years old! I’m like ‘Tick’. My job is done then.”

The brunette beauty - who has three daughters, 16-year-old Phoenix, whom she has with Jimmy Gulzar, 11-year-old Angel, whose father is Eddie Murphy, and seven-year-old Madison, whom she has with Stephen - says she’s “adamant” to keep talking about her alleged experiences.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "Very few people make it out without the serious damage of the scars on the inside and outside. I am adamant to talk about it and I am adamant to be on my road to recovery and healing."