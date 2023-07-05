WATCH: Mexican mayor’s unconventional marriage to crocodile takes the world by storm

Love and fortune intertwined recently in the most unconventional way as Mexican Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa embarked on a matrimonial adventure, leaving the world utterly spellbound. In a surreal spectacle that unfolded in the picturesque town of San Pedro Huamelula, the mayor wedded his reptilian paramour, Alicia Adriana, in a bid to unlock unparalleled prosperity.

Decked out in opulent ceremonial garb, Alicia Adriana, a beguiling cayman crocodile often referred to as the “princess girl,” captivated onlookers as she embarked on her journey to wedded bliss.

This peculiar union, which has graced the lands for an astonishing 230 years, symbolizes the harmonious alliance between the indigenous Chontal and Huave communities. According to local folklore, this extraordinary ceremony is believed to unleash abundant blessings and bring forth a prosperous era for the town’s inhabitants. According to Sky News, the festivities commenced with Alicia Adriana being paraded through the vibrant streets of San Pedro Huamelula, as exuberant locals eagerly sought her touch and revelled in the joyous dances that permeated the atmosphere.