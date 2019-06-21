While they are notoriously private, when seen in public, Kunis and Kutcher seem very much in love. Picture: AP

"Babe, what's happening? What's going on?," asks a concerned Ashton Kutcher with the camera focused on his deadpan face.





The couple, who have been married for more than four years and have two daughters, are no strangers to controversy. But now they've found a humorous way of dragging the tabloids.





While they are notoriously private, when seen in public, Kunis and Kutcher seem very much in love. And now they've had enough of the rumours, and posted a video of the two of them discussing their divorce in a funny Instagram video.









Referring to a headline on the cover, she said she ended things because "she felt suffocated." The video is an ingenious move on their part. Instead of releasing a joint public statement, they've used the power of social media to their advantage.

"It's over between us," says his wife Mila Kunis while holding up her phone, showing the latest edition ofwith the couple on the cover.