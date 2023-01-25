TikTokers jaws dropped to the ground when a young woman shared how her mother caught her doing the freaky freak with her 40-year-old boyfriend through a nanny cam.
Sav, who is now 24, was 19 at the time and she and the 40-year-old hunk were hooking up at the time. Sis is risking it for the biscuit out here.
‘’So, my parents went away one weekend and I offered to babysit the dog and cat. The thing is I was always going over to his house and wanted to have him over at my house.’’
However, that plan backfired real quick when her mother saw them “fooling around” through the nanny cam meant for the pets, yikes!
@savandmark It’s wild hahaha comment for part 2!!! #savandmark #agegap #agegapcouple #agegaprelationship #mcu #storytime #splitscreen #marvelmen #vlog #couplesvlog ♬ original sound - Sav and Mark
Obviously, he stayed the night, and they even planned the morning together. As they were getting ready she received a call from her mother.
‘’And when I answered, oh God.’’
In a follow-up video, she explained that her mom went “ballistic” and kicked Sav out of the house, after seeing her now, husband, naked.
However, eventually, her mom accepted the relationship, it’s fair to say her mom was just shocked to find out by seeing them buck naked.
@savandmark Replying to @Sarah Mckenzie ahhhh traumatic #savandmark #agegap #agegapcouple #agegaprelationship #storytime #part2 ♬ original sound - Sav and Mark
'’Luckily she fell in love with how he treated me and in love with him as a person because we actually got married and he’s an integral part of our family,’’ Sav added.