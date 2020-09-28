WATCH: No, really, we shouldn’t laugh as man’s proposal goes epically wrong

In our minds, romantic gestures work out perfectly but in reality, it’s the execution of the plan that matters. Unfortunately for this unlucky guy, his marriage proposal didn’t go as planned. In fact, the entire incident was filmed and has now gone viral. The video which was posted by @TheoShantonas has gained over 140K views so far and it’s not hard to see why. In the video, an unnamed man stands on one boat while his girlfriend stands on another boat off to the side. The proposal 💍 pic.twitter.com/L4oS5VNP8p — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) September 27, 2020 It starts out like a scene from a romantic movie. While standing on the edge of his boat, the man pulls out a ring and pops the big question.

Instead of sharing their perfect moment, the woman appears to say yes and the two embrace.

And that’s when things start to go pear-shaped: the excited bride-to-be apparently hits the throttle of her boat, sending it flying forward.

She falls over and her man lands up in the water.

Most of the comments saw the funny side, and lucky for them, nobody got seriously hurt.

“I’m not even lying. My cheeks hurt from laughing so hard. I wasn’t expecting that. The way she went flying and kicked him in the face,” commented @LMF1208.

Another said: “See it’s funny but honestly it’s & awesome proposal, neither of them will forget it & wil b laughing 4 years. My first date with my wife was running around outside her house naked, she wanted to know if I was serious about her & I was. We laugh about it to this day. Congrats 2 them.”

But as always, online trolls brought the hate, resulting in @TheoShantonas posting a follow-up tweet in response to the negative comments.