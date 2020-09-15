WATCH: NPO uses power of film to highlight GBV, wins peer-recognised award

Women’s Month may have come and gone but the reality is that gender-based violence is institutionalised in South Africa’s DNA. Between 25 and 40 percent of South African women have experienced sexual and/or physical intimate partner violence in their lifetime, according to Safer Spaces. It is for this very reason why organisations like the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) are important to amplify the need for change. CareZA, a project of the CABC, recently launched a video and radio initiative in support of Women’s Month. The short film features a young boy pleading with someone, who is later revealed to be his older, abusive self. The 90-second film shows how violence can be normalised from a young age. So far it has received a million views on social media. Thanks to the hard work that went into the making of the campaign, the initiative is now the recipient of a peer-recognised industry award, and has officially been recognised with an I DID THAT Special Mention award for Direction Craft conferred by advertising experts.

Iron Heart Content Creation Studio conceptualised the idea for CareZA in collaboration with Patriot Films, which handled the production side of things. Aadil Dhalech directed and brought the evocative short film to life.

Iron Heart’s founder and creative director, Kush Chetty, said his team was deeply honoured to receive the award.

“Making the ad was an extremely emotional experience for all of us,” said Chetty.

“Gender-based violence is causing great pain in many households in our country. We wanted to produce a piece that would make people sit up and think about this horror in our midst, something that many innocent women and children have to suffer every day, unseen by the rest of us.

“We took a very different creative approach and it paid off. This award acknowledges our efforts and it inspires us to go even further to stop this violence.”

On awarding the accolade, judge Louis Enslin, owner of Produce Sound, said: “The idea is so simple, yet so effective. The bells and whistles do not always equate to a good piece of work. Crafting something simple is often more hard work. Well done!”

CareZA’s ad drives home the message that young boys who experience violence often grow into abusive men, and breaking the cycle of violence should start with how we raise our boys.

The supporting radio spot also asks listeners to report abuse to the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre at 0800 428 428.

Visit CareZA for more information.