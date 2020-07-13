WATCH: Oh, what an 'entangled' web the Smiths weave

Nobody saw it coming when Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk to set the record straight on the August Alsina drama. Bombshell after bombshell was dropped and all Will Smith could do was sit there and appear to agree with her. What happened after the camera stopped rolling between the couple will probably remain a mystery. But at least they gave us a front row seat as we watched them lay everything bare. We knew this interview was going to be different to others. In the run-up to the episode, Pinkett Smith teased "let the healing begin" as she eluded to addressing the affair rumours between herself and Alsina. And instead of having a guest in the hot seat, she flipped things up by letting hubby Will ask her the important questions. It was a chance for the couple to set the record straight, and yet I felt so many things lacking. For instance, did Pinkett Smith not find anything wrong with starting a relationship with a person 21 years her junior? How did she come to be involved with someone who happened to be her son's friend?

Why is no one talking about the predatory nature of their fling? Did she think "healing" Alsina was reason enough to fix her and him?

Here's what we learnt from the interview:

The relationship was not an affair

Pinkett Smith is adamant that whatever was going on with her and Alsina was not an affair. But she and Smith confirmed that they were separated at the time. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy," Smith confirmed on the show.

It was a different kind of "entanglement"

The minute these words were blurted out by Pinkett Smith, the internet went broke. Memes and jokes started flooding timelines. But what exactly did she mean by this? "From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," she explained.

Apparently, this answer wasn't enough for Smith after pressing her to elaborate, she responded with "Yes, it was a relationship absolutely."

Alsina did the breaking up, not the other way round

After initially denying the rumours, Pinkett Smith came clean and said "through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing".

"And as I came through and started to realise certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable."

And no, Smith never gave his permission

According to Pinkett Smith, Will never gave the relationship his blessing. "One thing I want to clean up… about you giving 'permission' which is... the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself," she explained.

Is Smith upset?

It's an obvious question. And yet we don't get the impression that he's really cut up about it. Yes, there were a few moments where they looked emotional but it didn't give any clue as to the current state of their marriage.

What Smith did say is that it's a "miracle" he's even still speaking to his spouse. Will - who married the actress in 1997 - said: "I wasn't sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Like the fact that I'm speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain't for the weak at heart. There's just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles."

The couple now say their marriage is stronger than ever and they're in a position they wouldn't have been in if they hadn't gone through "stuff".