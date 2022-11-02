WATCH: Pastor kisses churchgoer in front of congregation but it’s hubby’s reaction that’s sending us

Remember Lethebo Rabalago, also known as Pastor Doom? He made headlines back in 2016 after claiming insect repellents could heal cancer and HIV.

Rabalago was so convinced by this “revelation,” that he sprayed his congregation belonging to Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo with tins of Doom. His methods of healing the sick caused widespread anger and even led to him being found guilty of assault in 2018. This time another pastor’s bizarre methods of driving out “evil spirits” has caught the attention of social media.

A video clip showing the unnamed pastor kissing one of his women churchgoers as her husband looks on has gone viral. The post, which was shared by Kenyan influencer @AbdulahiAdan10, was captioned: “Pastor kisses a young woman in front of his congregation to rid her body of demons. It’s her husband’s reaction for me💀😭😂”

Pastor kisses a young woman in front of his congregation to rid her body of demons. It’s her husband’s reaction for me💀😭😂 pic.twitter.com/PEiu3Y0eNl — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 30, 2022 What was shocking was the “man of God” not only kissing the woman once, but twice. And this was no ordinary kiss. It was a cringe fest of note. No wonder the husband’s reaction was one of complete disbelief. At one time, he looked on as if wanting to stop the entire exchange from happening. If something could be funny and sad at the same time, his helpless response would be it.

