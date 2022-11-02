Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WATCH: Pastor kisses churchgoer in front of congregation but it’s hubby’s reaction that’s sending us

This time another pastor’s bizarre methods of driving out ‘evil spirits' has caught the attention of social media. Picture: Needpix

Published 22m ago

Remember Lethebo Rabalago, also known as Pastor Doom?

He made headlines back in 2016 after claiming insect repellents could heal cancer and HIV.

Rabalago was so convinced by this “revelation,” that he sprayed his congregation belonging to Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo with tins of Doom.

His methods of healing the sick caused widespread anger and even led to him being found guilty of assault in 2018.

This time another pastor’s bizarre methods of driving out “evil spirits” has caught the attention of social media.

A video clip showing the unnamed pastor kissing one of his women churchgoers as her husband looks on has gone viral.

The post, which was shared by Kenyan influencer @AbdulahiAdan10, was captioned: “Pastor kisses a young woman in front of his congregation to rid her body of demons. It’s her husband’s reaction for me💀😭😂”

What was shocking was the “man of God” not only kissing the woman once, but twice. And this was no ordinary kiss. It was a cringe fest of note. No wonder the husband’s reaction was one of complete disbelief.

At one time, he looked on as if wanting to stop the entire exchange from happening. If something could be funny and sad at the same time, his helpless response would be it.

The video received more than 290 retweets and 600 likes.

And just as we felt the husband’s pain, so too did online users.

“Congregants are surprised like our pastor can do that,” joked one comment, while another raised quite a valid point, saying, “They lie to you that fornication is bad, yet they are just eliminating competition.”

