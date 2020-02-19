London - It’s a go-to excuse for drunken decisions that seem less sensible in the cold light of day.
But "beer goggles" are not just a myth – and a study found it only takes a drink or two to lower our standards when chatting someone up.
Researchers at Edge Hill University, in Ormskirk near Liverpool, asked 127 students in bars – some sober and some drunk – to work on a computer as they were shown images of faces.
The study, in Psychology of Addictive Behaviours, found sober students were more distracted by attractive faces. But, Dr Rebecca Monk added, those who’d drunk were "equally distracted" by less attractive ones.