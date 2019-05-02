Who can deny the sultry, smooth accent of Maps Maponyane? Picture: Instagram

We might think our accent is sort of flat, unsexy even. But not according to the latest poll from bigseventravel.com. Yep, foreigners think the South African accent is the second sexiest in the world. Now, we can lay claim to not only some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, but also the way we speak.

With almost 7 000 languages in the world, the travel website polled their readers across the globe to find the world's sexiest accent. Below are the top 10:

New Zealand South African Irish Italian Australian Scottish French Spanish US Southern Brazilian Portuguese

We reckon the poll was spot on. So the next time you're in a foreign country and someone makes fun of your Saffa accent, point them to this very important piece of information and ask them where they rank? Chances are, it will shut them up for a while.





Do you agree with the poll? Even comedian Trevor Noah agrees to some degree. Watch him in the video below: