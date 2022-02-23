WATCH: SA couple pokes fun at Malema’s ‘Kiss the Boer’ in hilarious video

People often say that politicians never ‘tell it like it is’. This is an important part of what draws people so strongly to populists like EFF leader Julius Malema. They take pride in the fact that they don’t let themselves be muzzled by ‘political correctness’. Recently, Malema found himself in the Equality Court sitting at the High Court defending his usage of the ’Kill the Boer’ song.

When it seemed like he was caught in a corner over the song, Malema denied that he said “Kill the Boer” and insisted that it was rather “Kiss the Boer”. In true South African style, social media was abuzz with funny memes and reaction to the statement. The clip of Malema’s testimony has since gone viral and some have used it on their TikTok hilarious videos.

A popular one among the trending videos is a clip of a multiracial couple. In the clip, a young black woman, who plays the role of Malema, kisses a young white man while demonstrating what Malema means. Many reacted to the post in amusement and memes.

The love I have for my country, my people 🙌🙌🙌🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/405WXnquHh — Nhlakanipho Biyela (@NBiyela7) February 21, 2022 One Twitter user said: “It’s official. We are a country that takes nothing serious. I’m sure even at the end of the world we wouldn’t take it seriously. I love us.” Another agreed and said, “nailed it. It was only a matter of time, South Africans are creative people.” Others focused on the relationship: “I love this one. I call it mzansi rainbow nation, love has no colour.”