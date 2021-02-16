WATCH: Salma Hayek ’offended’ by assumptions she married François-Henri Pinault for money

Salma Hayek is "offended" by assumptions she married François-Henri Pinault for money. The 54-year-old actress wed the French businessman in 2009 and she admitted people don't see the "magic" in her spouse or how he has changed her for the better because they spend too much time focused on his wealth. Speaking to Dax Shepard on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she said: "You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way. "And you know when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b****.' Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love." The 'Like a Boss' star - who has 13-year-old daughter Valentina with her husband - acknowledged that some people marry for money but she thinks rich men are subjected to "discrimination" that makes them deemed unworthy of real love.

She said: "Immediately you think because somebody's rich, [they] might not be a good person. Might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it.

"In order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconception."

And Salma admitted she had her own preconceptions about François-Henri, who also has three other children from previous relationships.

She added: "And I had that by the way. It was the last thing I wanted — it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions and he [melted] them all away.

"My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — [with a] big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh.

"When we go on vacation he completely shuts off, he's in the moment. And so it's not just an insult to me — I'm not the one being judged only. 'Oh, she's an actor, she's going for the money.' They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is."