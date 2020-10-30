WATCH: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot after 3 years of dating

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot. The ‘Black Widow’ actress and the 38-year-old comedian have been dating for over three years and got engaged in May 2019, and have now taken their relationship to the next level by officially getting married. The Instagram account for non-profit organisation Meals on Wheels America announced the news on Thursday, when they posted a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with the words “Jost Married” written on the image. View this post on Instagram We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio. A post shared by Meals on Wheels America (@mealsonwheelsamerica) on Oct 29, 2020 at 11:52am PDT The charity - which fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country - wrote: “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following Cvoid-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio. (sic)” The happy news comes after Scarlett, 35, previously said her new spouse “killed it” when he proposed with “a whole James Bond situation”.

Gushing over Colin’s proposal, Scarlett said: “It was surprising - he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

Meanwhile, Colin previously admitted he was "so scared" of marriage before getting engaged to the Hollywood actress.

He said: "I'm getting married and it's such a crazy thing. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, 'Oh my God, you got to do it ... What could go wrong?' Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it ... you have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst.'"