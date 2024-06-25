WATCH: Sex at the Olympics: There's another mini Olympics happening — the hook-up Olympics

Every four years, the greatest athletes in the world come together to compete at the highest level their sport has to offer: the Olympics.

Representing 206 countries, thousands of athletes pour into the Games' host city, ready to compete for the gold, follow their dreams, and have sex. It's not exactly a secret that athletes in the Olympic Village are horny — in fact, they've admitted it themselves. Among team members, there's another mini Olympics happening — the hook-up Olympics, with athletes competing as to who can get a gold medallist into bed, and who can find out which sports team had the best performance off the field — and in the bedroom.

The intrigue we have about the Olympic Village erupted into an obsession when the condom programme was first introduced in 1988. Although the aim was to bring awareness to HIV and Aids, instead, the public became more interested in whether or not those thousands of condoms were actually being used. And while there isn't a way to know exactly how many condoms are used, the 2000 Sydney Games had to have 20,000 extra condoms brought in after the first 50,000 weren’t enough.

This year, for the Paris 2024 Games, 300,000 rubbers — along with packets of lube — are being sent to the Olympic Village. And because the general public don't know what goes on in the Olympic Village, it makes its intrigue all the more intense. While the Olympic Games are thousands of years old, the infamous Olympic Village has only been around for 100 years — but we all want to know what goes on inside the private, athletes-only residence halls.

Athletes download Tinder just for those two weeks and set their location to the few kilometres radius of the Olympic Village. Grindr allegedly crashed during the 2012 Games in London, according to The Daily Mirror. The athletes are young, hot, amped up on pre-competition energy and at their athletic peak, meaning that getting down and dirty in the Village is pretty much a given. Even for athletes who are married or in committed long-term relationships, the rules don't apply in the Village.