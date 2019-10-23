Relationship counsellor and author Matty Silver is of the belief that there are times when an affair can save a marriage from divorce. Picture: Blue Diamond Gallery

Adultery has always been cast as the thing that broke the camel's back when it comes to failed marriages. But this Australian sex therapist thinks otherwise. Relationship counsellor and author Matty Silver is of the belief that there are times when an affair can save a marriage from divorce. While she doesn't condone infidelity, Silver said that it can strengthen the bond between a couple in an already rocky marriage.

"Starting to understand how an affair happened can provide clarity and give answers to the many questions a couple may feel are still unanswered," she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

When one partner strays, it can be difficult to openly discuss the affair, and this is where a professional should step in. "This is not about assigning blame, but finding out where the roots of the infidelity started so they can make decisions on how their relationship can go forward," she added.

Matty said while monogamy might be the expectation when a couple decides to settle down, it's rare the possibility of infidelity is even discussed, the Daily Mail reported.