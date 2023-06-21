WATCH: She divorced her husband who was dying of cancer – and has no regrets about it

Yana Fry doesn’t care if you think she’s a horrible person. As Frank Sinatra said, “I did it my way”. The Russian-born life coach got married when she was 22 years old. Her husband was 15 years her senior, the Daily Mail reported.

After three months of marriage, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, but she stayed with him for a further five years, knowing full well that she rushed into walking down the aisle.

“I rushed into that marriage. I don't think women should marry before 30. “We have no idea who we are, and we don't know what is a good partner for us,” the now 40-year-old told the British publication. Fry said even before his diagnosis, her husband was pessimistic and tended to drown in self-pity. But after years of watching her husband play the victim, she decided to call it a day.

“I was hoping for the best with my ex-husband's cancer, but then years went by, and I started to lose hope. “It was five years with all the treatments, and it started to change the dynamics within our relationship,” she explained. After attending the funeral of a friend who had taken their own life, Fry decided divorce was the best option.

“I can't say that he was hugely supportive, but it was understandable. What was even harder was reaction of society, which I didn't expect,” she revealed. For her in-laws, the sting was hard to bear. Even two years later, her ex-husband’s parents refused to inform her that he had died. She read of his passing on Facebook. Now that she has started her healing process, she wants to help others as well and became a life coach.