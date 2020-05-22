WATCH: Singles now have more options as new dating app launches in SA

South African singles now have more choices when it comes to mobile dating apps. The League has launched in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Starting Friday, singles can download the app on their mobile device and start connecting with like-minded individuals locally and beyond. This rollout is a part of The League’s commitment to providing people around the world a safe and effective way to create connections because while people are practicing physical distancing, they don’t have to be socially distant. The app is packed with features that allow users to safely and successfully video date right from the comfort of their couch. The 1:1 video chat feature within the app allows users to connect with matches over video without having to disclose personal information.

Additionally, the League Live feature connects prospects on two-minute long video speed dates, introducing potential matches faster than ever and once again putting a stop to endless swiping.

Video speed dating has proven to create love connections. Beta tests have shown that users experience the below when using League Live:

● 4x the match rate of the app

● 3x more likely to exchange numbers

The app has always been about building real connections, and putting an end to endless swiping. A user's preferences are analyzed and they are given three high quality matches a day within their preferences.

Users can also set up their profile to connect with matches in different cities, further giving users a better chance to make real connections online all while staying safe.

The League is available for download on all iOS and Android devices.