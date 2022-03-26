WATCH: Siya Kolisi makes fun of Rachel again, but this time she has a comeback

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are one of South Africa’s most celebrated couples, but they’re also the most playful. The couple regularly post videos that leave their followers in stitches.

Story continues below Advertisment

Siya poked fun at Rachel’s dance moves recently and it was the cutest thing to watch. Now, Siya is poking fun at Rachel’s ability to play sports. He posted a video showing Rachel playing basketball. He captioned the video: “She said she was really good at sports at school especially basketball and then this.”

In the video, Siya reacts to Rachel missing the hoop but saying it’s in. “Liar, liar. Pants on fire,” he said. In the comment section, Rachel replied: “Don’t hate the player.” Her comment received many likes and others praised the couple for their playfulness. The Kolisis have been married for five years and have two children together: son Nicholas and daughter Keziah.

Story continues below Advertisment

In an interview, the couple spoke about overcoming hurdles in their relationship and coming out stronger on the other side. “I grew up in a home where men go out to get the money and women stay home to cook and clean. I’ve had to realise my wife and I are equals,” Siya explained about how he had to learn to support his wife. “At the beginning, I said Rachel would take the children and I’d come home from training and put my feet up in front of the TV, but I had to remember I’m still a father and husband and my children and partner need my attention when I’m home.”