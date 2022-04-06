Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 6, 2022

WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo seemingly takes a jab at ex-husband Mohale Motaung

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung in happier times. Picture: File.

Published 3h ago

“Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo seemingly took a jab at his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, on Instagram this week.

Somizi was visiting his musician friend Vusi Nova. They were sitting on the couch, enjoying beverages, when Somizi started singing Akon’s “Lonely”, reminding his friend that he is lonely and has nobody.

He told his followers that Nova doesn’t want to love him, to which the “Ndikuthandile” hitmaker replied that he can’t be in a relationship with a person like Somizi because he is needy, clingy and stingy.

Somizi replied that he’ll also never date a Xhosa person because they are stingy, cheaters, crooks, shoplifters and thieves.

When Nova asked if all those things applied to him, Somizi confidently said yes, to which Nova replied that he had probably met the wrong ones and knew the one he (Somizi) was referring to.

But Somizi defended that guy (the only Xhosa man he’s dated) and said he doesn’t steal, the only person who stole from him was “Heist”. And just like that, it was easy for his followers to tell that he was probably referring to his ex-husband.

WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo takes a jab at his ex-husband

The reason people thought he was referring to Motaung is that when they were going through a divorce last year, some people on Twitter said Motaung had pulled a “heist” on Somizi simply because Somizi was the richer one in the marriage.

And while Somizi is lonely, Motaung seems to have moved on. It is rumoured he is dating actor Wiseman Zitha. The pair have been spending a lot of time together, going on vacation, attending events and posting each other on social media.

Somizi MhlongoDivorceMarriage

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko