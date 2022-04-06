WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo seemingly takes a jab at ex-husband Mohale Motaung

Somizi was visiting his musician friend Vusi Nova. They were sitting on the couch, enjoying beverages, when Somizi started singing Akon’s “Lonely”, reminding his friend that he is lonely and has nobody.

“Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo seemingly took a jab at his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, on Instagram this week.

He told his followers that Nova doesn’t want to love him, to which the “Ndikuthandile” hitmaker replied that he can’t be in a relationship with a person like Somizi because he is needy, clingy and stingy.

Somizi replied that he’ll also never date a Xhosa person because they are stingy, cheaters, crooks, shoplifters and thieves.

When Nova asked if all those things applied to him, Somizi confidently said yes, to which Nova replied that he had probably met the wrong ones and knew the one he (Somizi) was referring to.