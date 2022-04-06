WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo seemingly takes a jab at ex-husband Mohale Motaung

“Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo seemingly took a jab at his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, on Instagram this week.
Somizi was visiting his musician friend Vusi Nova. They were sitting on the couch, enjoying beverages, when Somizi started singing Akon’s “Lonely”, reminding his friend that he is lonely and has nobody.
He told his followers that Nova doesn’t want to love him, to which the “Ndikuthandile” hitmaker replied that he can’t be in a relationship with a person like Somizi because he is needy, clingy and stingy.
Somizi replied that he’ll also never date a Xhosa person because they are stingy, cheaters, crooks, shoplifters and thieves.
When Nova asked if all those things applied to him, Somizi confidently said yes, to which Nova replied that he had probably met the wrong ones and knew the one he (Somizi) was referring to.
But Somizi defended that guy (the only Xhosa man he’s dated) and said he doesn’t steal, the only person who stole from him was “Heist”. And just like that, it was easy for his followers to tell that he was probably referring to his ex-husband.
WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo takes a jab at his ex-husband
The reason people thought he was referring to Motaung is that when they were going through a divorce last year, some people on Twitter said Motaung had pulled a “heist” on Somizi simply because Somizi was the richer one in the marriage.
If “money heist” was a person. #Somizi #Mohale pic.twitter.com/wAdb3MgZLE— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 21, 2021
People don't like the truth as a result some get angry at him and say nasty things.— Advovolicious 𓃵 (@advovolicious) March 14, 2021
The truth is Mohale pulled a biggest heist in South Africa effortlessly. Just let the man enjoy his heist in peace he worked hard 🙏 the divorce will surely make him a rich rich man. pic.twitter.com/cqGfZplH9F
Mmago ke heist. ❤️ https://t.co/2ii7PEW1bF— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) January 12, 2022
And while Somizi is lonely, Motaung seems to have moved on. It is rumoured he is dating actor Wiseman Zitha. The pair have been spending a lot of time together, going on vacation, attending events and posting each other on social media.