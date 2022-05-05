WATCH: The internet is divided after guy buys food for just himself on first date

First date horror stories are the best. That is, unless you’ve been on the receiving end. For TikToker @heydiberber, her first date with some random guy was so memorable, she had to share it.

Captioning the post ‘The day I didn’t have money’, she explained that on their first date, she didn’t have money, and the man only bought food for himself. The video shows her sitting at a fast food joint with her date, whose face is not shown. And as she stated, there he is sitting with his order while her side of the table is empty. She asked her followers if she should go out with him again. This is after he told her: “Pay me or pay me no attention.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heydi (@heydiberber) According to first date etiquette, the person who requested the date should be footing the bill.

Although @heydiberber didn’t say who did the asking out, her post drew some very strong responses. “Who asked who out here ....? if he asked her out how can he whenever do such a thing ....what is he hoping to achieve by doing this ? clearly lookin fo a sugar mama ....i would hv left instantly Bullshit ....tho i always make sure i hv cash on me ....j incase im nt happy with the date n i cn leave whenever i feel the need to ....First impressions are so important ....He nt that interested in u baby girl,” said one online user. Another suggested: “He could have bought whatever he could afford and then shared it with you.”

