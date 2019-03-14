A few seconds into the video, the groom slaps her across the face after she playfully teases him. Picture: YouTube.com

What was supposed to be the happiest day of her life has now been splashed across the internet for one bride. A seemingly innocent video of a bride and groom feeding each other wedding cake at their wedding had taken a nasty turn. A few seconds into the video, the groom slaps her across the face after she playfully teases him.

And the internet is angry. In fact, online users are seething after the video surfaced a few weeks ago. The wedding is believed to have taken place somewhere in central Asia, in early March.

The bride is shown clutching her face as guests comfort her. But the groom doesn't look the least bit concerned, which is why many social media users are baying for blood.

Here are just a few of the comments:

"If hes prepared to do that in public on their wedding day then i dread to think what he’s capable of behind closed doors.﻿" - Nathan Parsons

"Just think, she has to go home with that. She looks abused even before the wedding".﻿ - Valeska Warren

"He deserved someone who can beat the crap out him , Someone like me 😡🤬﻿" - Vicky Gonzalez

"What a weak man if that was my daughter he'd be knocked OUT﻿" - kaistigerboy