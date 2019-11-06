WATCH: Trevor Noah talks marriage, divorce & cohabiting bulls**t









Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram Trevor Noah appeared on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" where he shared his views on relationships and marriage. During the interview he opened about why he keeps his relationships low-key, marriage and why living together isn't a good idea. When asked if he’ll ever get married, Noah said: "I'm not opposed to (marriage).” Noah also threw in relationship advice and said: "When we meet people, we should tell them who we are, be honest…. You should have the person love you or hate you for who you are, not for who you portray yourself to be." He continued: “How many people go into relationships like used car salesmen, bulls**ing about who they are? Be honest.”

When Stern revealed that he is an advocate for living together before marriage, Noah, without jumped in and said: "I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married.”

He continued: "I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls**t that we've come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be."

Watch the interview below:

"The Daily Show" host has been mum about his relationship status since his break up with singer and model Jordyn Taylor in 2018.

Although the couple didn’t officially reveal why the relationship ended, Taylor at the time took to her Instagram account to inform followers about their split.

In response to one fan asking "Do you love Trevor Noah?" Taylor replied, "Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him."