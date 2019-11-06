Trevor Noah appeared on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" where he shared his views on relationships and marriage.
During the interview he opened about why he keeps his relationships low-key, marriage and why living together isn't a good idea.
When asked if he’ll ever get married, Noah said: "I'm not opposed to (marriage).”
Noah also threw in relationship advice and said: "When we meet people, we should tell them who we are, be honest…. You should have the person love you or hate you for who you are, not for who you portray yourself to be."
He continued: “How many people go into relationships like used car salesmen, bulls**ing about who they are? Be honest.”