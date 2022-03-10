Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: What is vabbing and why are people using their natural vagina scent to attract a partner?

Called vabbing, it’s the practice of putting your fingers into your vagina, then rubbing that onto your neck as a fragrance. Picture: UnSplash

Published 2h ago

Share

Most hetero guys would say a woman’s lasting impression is her scent or her natural smell. A subtle whiff of perfume can do much to jog the opposite sex’s memory.

But there’s another smell beneath the exotic scent of Chanel No.5 and that’s called pheromones.

“Sex pheromones are chemical (olfactory) signals, pheromones, released by an organism to attract an individual of the opposite sex, encourage it to mate with it, or perform some other function closely related with sexual reproduction,” according to Wikipedia.

It’s no wonder this latest TikTok trend is blowing up.

Called vabbing, it’s the practice of putting your fingers into your vagina, then rubbing that onto your neck as a fragrance. British tabloid Metro first reported on it.

Some might say it’s an inexpensive way of harnessing the power of your vagina instead of dropping a few grand on a luxury perfume.

The question is: does it work?

Sexologist Shan Boodram put it to the test and posted her findings on TikTok.

@shanboody Have you tried vabbing or is it TMI? #sexeducatıon #pheromones #biology #perfume #perfumetiktok ♬ original sound - Shan Boodram

She did warn that vabbing could have a placebo affect, adding “Regardless of if vaginal pheromones truly make a person irresistible or not, the fact that you think it does, will cause you to act in a bolder, more confident manner.”

Boodram went on to explain in her book ’The Game of Desire’, that women try putting the scent on their wrists because we talk with our hands.

What she also did was send three women to a bar, first wearing no perfume, then wearing just the residue from their vaginal canal on their pulse points, Metro reported.

All three of the women found that thy were feeling more confident to approach and flirt, and all reported that people were leaning into them more.

