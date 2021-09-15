WATCH: Woman posts TikTok video of her boyfriend shading her cooking behind her back

“The way to man’s heart is through his stomach.” If you’re not familiar with this saying, it basically means that if you’re a cook and your guy enjoys your cooking, then you’ve pretty much won his heart. However, not being a great cook isn’t necessarily a reason to break up but it can make meal times a bit awkward, especially when the partner goes out of her way to prepare what she hopes will be a delicious meal.

To keep the peace, many guys would swallow and smile and pretend to enjoy it. While a brave few would take the risk and be honest. One guy opted not to tell his girlfriend to her face. Instead, he recorded a video on his phone, showing the meal and clearly dissing her food. The girlfriend found the video clip on his phone and posted it on her own TikTok account.

How did the girl find the video and why did she post the video of her man insulting her food onto her TikTok account? I can’t decide what’s worse – him dissing her food or her putting it out there. Even though he says the food “looks like [email protected]!t” and doesn’t know what it’s meant to be, he acknowledges the fact that she at least tried.