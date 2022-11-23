WATCH: Woman receives mysterious package from her deceased grandmother

We all love receiving goodies in the mail, especially when it’s an unexpected gift. While this woman was happy to receive a package in the mail, she was left shocked and confused when she discovered who the sender was.

TikTok influencer, Jen Hamilton shared a video which has since gone viral of herself opening a package she had received. However, it wasn’t just any random package. It was a package from her grandmother. “I just got a package in the mail from my grandma. That would not be strange, except for the fact that my grandma passed away almost two years ago,” Hamilton tells her 1.2 million followers.

Of course, regardless of the content, that in itself is pretty creepy! It does, however, get even more bizarre when she opens the package. In the video you see her cutting open the package and removing the content.

The first item was a photograph of her late grandmother and grandfather, who passed away a year before her grandmother. The second item was a money order for $250 in her grandma’s name. @_jen_hamilton_ ♬ original sound - Jen Hamilton And that was it. Nothing else. Not even a note!

Of course, this left her just as confused as you might be right now. Thankfully she doesn’t leave her followers hanging and, after much investigation, she finally unravels the mystery of the strange gift. In a follow-up video she explains where it’s from.