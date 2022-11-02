WATCH: Woman’s date expects them to split tab before boasting about his high salary

For a long time, many believed that men should pay the bill; but modern times have taught us to be independent and that choosing to split the bill isn’t such a big deal after all. A TikTok user shared a video where she explains how her first date went wrong as her wealthy date expected them to split the tab.

There is a fine line between being stingy and selfish, and this date seemed a little on the stingy side There was a good start to the date; she explains that he had asked her to choose the restaurant where they will be having their very first date. That seems like a nice suggestion, right? You get to have dinner somewhere, a little fancier than Burger King.

Is hybrid dating the new norm? l COTTONBRO FROM PEXELS She said her date told her that she could pick any place to have dinner at; except where drinks cost $30 (R543), she didn’t think much of it, as many of us are trying to save money. The date seemingly went well. The cheque came down $90 and he then asked if they could split it, and the TikTok user didn’t have a problem with it and proceeded to do so. However, hours later he said to her: “Oh just so you know, I make like $100 000 a year; you know like I have lots of money.” He added that he wanted to break the stereotype of men paying on the first date.

One comment read: ‘’Never get involved with a man who’s ‘testing’ you from the start.’’ Many viewers agreed that the date should have paid for the date, considering his salary. But he chose to use this as an opportunity to teach her a “lesson’”. Another user commented: ‘’If someone who asked me out wanted to split the bill I would pay the whole thing and never see them again ‘bye, Boy’.“