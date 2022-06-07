‘We have detected some romantic feelings’: Fans react to Lasizwe and Mohale Motaung‘s sweet Twitter exchange

No matter how innocent your response to a tweet is, the streets will come for you and dissect every single word. Case in point is a recent Twitter exchange between YouTuber Lasizwe and Somizi’s soon to be ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

It started off innocently enough when Motaung responded to Lasizwe’s tweet about making it on to the Forbes 30 under 30 list. “From making videos using a phone in the streets of Pimville Soweto to making it onto #Forbes30Under30 “Anything is possible.

“I dedicate this award to all my parents. I really wish I had the opportunity to see their reactions this … Your boy is on FORBES,” wrote the reality TV star. Motaung congratulated Lasizwe with, “Congratulations baby boo,” and a heart emoji.

My Mo❤️! Thank you Sthandwa Sam’ — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 6, 2022 Nothing strange about that. But as soon as their Twitter banter took on a flirty tone, some tweeps were making their own deductions about the two local celebrities, and most of them were of a romantic nature. Until recently, Lasizwe has been open with his fans about the men he’s dated.

Motaung, on the other hand, since his messy breakup with former “Idols SA” presenter Somizi Mhlongo, has been playing his cards close to his chest. This didn’t stop fans and detractors from jumping to conclusions. “Mr Mohale is actually sending his heartfelt congratulations to his baby boo. We have detected some romantic feelings in his tweet,” joked one tweep, to which another responded “Bathong.”

