‘We still believe her’ - Mzansi drags woman for labelling Enhle Mbali a home wrecker

South Africans have come to Enhle Mbali’s defence after she was accused of being a home wrecker.
The actress found herself trending on social media this week after a woman only identified as Valentine Bango accused her of wrecking her marriage.
Bango went on a rant, accusing Mbali of having an affair with her husband Justice Huni for years.
The woman said she only found this out after the two lovers decided to tell her about their illicit affair because they wanted Mbali to join the marriage as a second wife.
valentine bango is calling out enhle-mbali mlotshwa for destroying her marriage.— Musa Khawula (@Musa___Khawula) December 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/xxO8oV9Owf
This comes barely a week after Mbali’s ex-husband Black Coffee shared how her allegations against him had affected him.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The day my ex accused me of physically harming her, nothing was the same.” He was referring to Mbali’s accusation a few years ago that Black Coffee had been physically abusive towards her during their marriage.
“It has left a heavy void in my heart, a void I can’t shake off. I lost a big part of myself, no court of law could ever fix the pain and shame I still carry today,” he continued.
Regardless of the abuse and home wrecking accusations, South Africans made it known that they still believed Mbali.
Check out their responses below:
2 things which will go down as the greatest mindbogglers of 2022 - the mini-dissertation penned by one 'Valentine Bango', accusing Enhle Mbali of having an affair with her husband and the 'fake letter' to the ANC about vote-buying. Not even I love my pressies this neatly wrapped!— Brenda Wardle (@BrendaWardle) December 30, 2022
There’s no story here, all the screenshots she posted prove nothing. Worse still, their chats were on instagram. Why would people in a relationship use instagram DM’s to communicate when there’s apps like WhatsApp! Whoever is trying to paint Enhle in a bad light must try harder!— Mina (@mmbs001) December 30, 2022
We didn't know those words on the swim suit were his tweets, he volunteered that information , he outed himself.— Staarmanii (@staarmanii) December 30, 2022