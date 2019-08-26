Reynolds found the most unflattering pictures of his wife and thought it find to share it with the world. Picture: Instagram

Trust US-Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds to take things too far when it comes to wife Blake Lively. The two have an almost love-hate relationship when it comes to making fun of each other on social media accounts. And for that very reason, they're one of our favourite Hollywood couples.

Lively celebrated her 32nd birthday over the weekend. And in true Ryan Reynolds style, the "Deadpool" actor went and posted the most unflattering pictures of his wife that he could find and posted them with the caption: "Happy birthday, @blakelively."

The Instagram post had already marked up 5.6 million likes and 55.5k comments.

The couple, who married in September 2012, are parents to daughters Inez and James. They are also expecting their third child in May next year.

It's not the first time Reynolds has taken to embarrassing his wife on social media. The two regularly take cheap shots at each other.

In 2017, Lively shared a picture of Ryan Gosling while wishing her husband a happy birthday. In the picture, she masterfully cropped out Reynolds' face.