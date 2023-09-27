Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

What is boy math and why is it trending? Let’s do the (girl) math

What started out as a quirky, funny way of justifying those luxury spends has blown up on social media. Picture: REUTERS/Matt Siegel

What started out as a quirky, funny way of justifying those luxury spends has blown up on social media. Picture: REUTERS/Matt Siegel

Published 4h ago

Share

If you spend half your free time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve probably come across the #girlmath trend.

What started out as a quirky, funny way of justifying those luxury spends has blown up on social media.

Even South Africans are jumping on the trend with the gals coming up with their own version of #girlmath memes.

Local comedian Lindy Johnson summed it up perfectly when responding to a post about Woolies R40 cake slices: “I had half of it and saved the rest for today so volgens [following] girl maths, I only paid R20 a day for a piece of cake I know I’m gonna enjoy.”

The internet is scattered with vignettes of girl math, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy, including gender bias and perpetuating stereotypes.

New to the trending list is #boymath - a metaphorical expression that has gained popularity, so says Spiel Times.

@tinymeatgang

boy math

♬ original sound - TMG

According to the online publication, “it is often used to critique certain behaviours and attitudes associated with stereotypical or negative traits attributed to some men.”

Below are a few examples of these:

Judging from the X posts, it turned into a full-on gender war, as many women responded to the #boymath trend with retorts of their own.

The irony is that it appears to have backfired as far as intent goes.

Instead of doing their own version of girl math, men were getting dragged on social media by the opposite sex.

Related Topics:

TikTokViralTwitterGenderBudgetGen ZComedy