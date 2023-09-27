What is boy math and why is it trending? Let’s do the (girl) math

If you spend half your free time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve probably come across the #girlmath trend. What started out as a quirky, funny way of justifying those luxury spends has blown up on social media.

Even South Africans are jumping on the trend with the gals coming up with their own version of #girlmath memes. Local comedian Lindy Johnson summed it up perfectly when responding to a post about Woolies R40 cake slices: “I had half of it and saved the rest for today so volgens [following] girl maths, I only paid R20 a day for a piece of cake I know I’m gonna enjoy.”

I had half of it and saved the rest for today so volgens girl maths I only paid R20 a day for a piece of cake I know I’m gonna enjoy 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/DOSlPQOhNo — lindy (@Lindyyay) September 25, 2023 The internet is scattered with vignettes of girl math, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy, including gender bias and perpetuating stereotypes. New to the trending list is #boymath - a metaphorical expression that has gained popularity, so says Spiel Times.

@tinymeatgang boy math ♬ original sound - TMG According to the online publication, “it is often used to critique certain behaviours and attitudes associated with stereotypical or negative traits attributed to some men.”

Below are a few examples of these: Boy math is wanting a traditional wife but calling you a gold digger cause he has to provide https://t.co/Dz52NlqCm9 — ૐ (@missmeraki) September 25, 2023

Boy math is leaving your business to mind women's, then complaining that it's too much when women decide to mind your business for you. https://t.co/Rk8KMffarw — Self-made Assassin 💀 (@Vigro_Writes) September 26, 2023 Judging from the X posts, it turned into a full-on gender war, as many women responded to the #boymath trend with retorts of their own. The irony is that it appears to have backfired as far as intent goes.