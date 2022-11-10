What marriage drama? Elton Jantjies is living like a ‘Turkish princess’ in Cyprus, jokes his wife

Could it be that the spark is still there for Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and his estranged wife Iva Ristic? Judging from their recent displays of affection and flirty banter, the couple appear to be presenting a united front following Jantjies’s admission that he did in fact have an affair with the team’s dietician, Zeenat Simjee.

The father of three joined his family in Cyprus this week, and it didn’t take him long to immerse himself in the Cypriot way of life. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with his three boys, his arm affectionately around Ristic. In sharp contrast to the negative press he’s been getting, most of the comments were encouraging and heartfelt.

“Guys, please work it out. We want the family together,” commented one online user, while another said: “So happy you are together.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies)

But it was Ristic’s IG Stories that got tongues wagging. In a short clip, Jantjies is seen enjoying a fancy drink while the model could be heard joking in the background: “He's living like a 'Turkish princess'”.

Elton Jantjies wife Iva jokes he's living like a 'Turkish princess'. pic.twitter.com/FdNtSdmUiu — Alicia (@Alicia_ally10) November 10, 2022 The post, which was reshared on Twitter, comes just after Ristic admitted, during an exclusive interview with News24, that she doesn’t think she’ll ever be romantically involved with Jantjies again. “This chapter of our lives has been dragging on for too long and I just want it to be done, so we can all move on,” she told the news outlet.