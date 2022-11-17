‘When you marry the right woman:’ Minnie Dlamini catches strays after ex Itumeleng Khune graduates

Local media personality Minnie Dlamini has found herself catching strays on social media after her ex-lover Itumeleng “Itu” Khune graduated. Kaizer Chiefs captain and goalkeeper, Itu graduated from the Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Joburg recently.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to his Twitter account, Khune, who was elated over this notable achievement, posted pictures from his graduation day. He wrote: “This is a reminder to stop and just enjoy the moment.”

undefined His wife Sphelele Khune was right there beside him at the graduation ceremony. Taking to Twitter, she also congratulated him on his achievement. “Congratulations my love @IIKHUNE_32_16 The little girls and I are very proud of you👨‍🎓❤️.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The house of graduates 👨‍🎓👩🏽‍🎓❤️,” she wrote. Tweeps marvelled at how supportive Sphelele is to her husband Khune. Social media users concurred that ever since Itu married Sphelele, he has been achieving a whole lot more than when he was in a relationship with Dlamini.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dlamini and Itu split in 2014 by calling off their engagement after years together. At the time of their break-up, Khune was rumoured to have paid a hefty sum in lobola for her. Tweeps started throwing shade at Dlamini, saying Itu did well by marrying Sphelele instead of the TV personality.

The reactions have since been removed, but here’s what they had to say: “Congratulations 💐💐💐🎉🎉🎉🎉🙏🏾🙏🏾Progressive Relationship, If Minnie was in the pic I wonder what would have happened,“ commented @Scottch8171. “Itu is so happy. I’m glad he decided to tie the knot with you and not Minnie. Congrats to him for the accolade,” wrote @BhudaGrand.