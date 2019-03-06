When a certain hashtag trends on Twitter, it brings out all sorts of feels on social media. Today's hashtag #wheniamdrunkitendto is a hilarious confessional of sorts. And the Twitterverse is going in, balls and all. And we're not ashamed to say we're here for it!
From toxic relationships to drunk calling the ex, people have been revealing their deepest, darkest secrets when it comes to drunken behavior. We're just interested in those juicy tweets that had us blushing into our coffee.
Here are our best picks so far:
No beating around the bush
#WhenIAmDrunkITendTo. Want SEX😋😋😋— your_shebert💖💖💐💐😍😍😋😋🤩 (@UNATHIMTSHIZANA) March 5, 2019
Kiss, kiss
#WhenIAmDrunkITendTo get naughty and just kiss and kiss whoever is willing.wherever whenever.... pic.twitter.com/JZbVIXp4j3— Joy Balatseng 🌺 (@JoyBalatseng) March 5, 2019
The love is real
#WhenIAmDrunkITendTo tell everyone that I love them pic.twitter.com/lUgNI0fKff— Lungha Nxumalo ✊ (@lungha_21) March 5, 2019
What girlfriend?
#WhenIAmDrunkITendTo Forget that I'm in a serious committed Relationship pic.twitter.com/D1uoucsAWH— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) March 5, 2019
Babe, I love you
#WhenIAmDrunkITendTo to call my girl and tell her how much she means to me and then some😅 pic.twitter.com/Uzj4Fm8b0w— Tebogo Daniel (@AbutiTebogo) March 6, 2019