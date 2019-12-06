Candles took the second spot for worst gifts for her. Picture: Pixabay

Hook-up dating website Saucy Dates surveyed more than 5 000 of its members to find out what their top five worst and best Christmas gifts were. The results were surprising insightful. When asked what the worst gift was, one participant said: "The worst... A pack of cotton panties. 2 sizes bigger than I am!" while another commented: "The worst... A food processor. Okay it’s practical but we should buy that at the weekend if we need it, not for a Christmas present!"

And the best gifts? "I once received my girlfriend wrapped in Christmas paper. I was a real turn on to unwrap!" said a male participant.

If you haven't gotten around to getting a Christmas gift for your significant other yet, best you take note of the following:

For him