Who is Georgina Rodriguez, the woman Cristiano Ronaldo fell for in a 'split second'?

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a “split-second moment”. The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.

In the documentary, he says: “It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn’t expect it. Georgina is the woman I am totally in love with.” And 27-year-old Georgina also admitted in a preview for the show’s first series that her “life changed” when she met Cristiano – with whom she has three-year-old daughter Alana – five years ago. She said: “I am 27 and five years ago my life has changed.

WATCH: The horrible story of Georgina Rodriguez before she met Cristiano Ronaldo

“The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, as I was leaving the shop when a handsome man almost two metres tall [entered].” Cristiano – who is also father to Cristiano Jr., 11, and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo – met Georgina when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain. The chance meeting changed both of their lives, and Alvaro Diaz, the Director of Entertainment for Netflix Spain, has said ‘I Am Georgina’ will tell the heartwarming story of the day they met.

According to The Sun newspaper, he told local media: “Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything. “‘I Am Georgina’ has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet. “She was a normal young woman whose life changed dramatically one day. She was leaving work one day and crossed paths with the love of her life. Who has not dreamed of that?