Reality star Kaitlynn Carter split from Brody Jenner in July and was spotted kissing newly single Miley Cyrus in Italy. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after news broke of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ending their marriage, many online users were left confused and heartbroken. The 26-year-old pop star and Hemsworth, 29, decided to go their separate ways after less than a year of marriage, having tied the knot in their Nashville home in December 2018.

A rep for the high-profile duo said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

If that wasn't enough to stoke the rumour mill, pictures started surfacing of Cyrus cavorting with Brody Jenner's estranged wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy over the weekend.

But it's Carter that's been getting the most airplay these past few days. According to news.com.au, Jenner and Carter's relationship was a power keg waiting to explode. Apparently, the two partook in threesomes with other women and enjoyed public romps before Carter hooked up with Cyrus.

On Jenner’s MTV show "Sex With Brody", which ran for just four episodes in 2015, he and Carter spilled the tea on intimate details about their sex life - including group sex sessions.

In an interview to promote the show, Jenner revealed: “We have the best sex together. We also switch it up and do fun things as well. We’re not opposed to having somebody else join in on our sexcapades.”

The couple made their relationship official when appearing on "The Hills". They wed in June 2018 in Indonesia.

Besides making a name for herself on reality TV, Kaitlynn Carter runs her own blog called Hey, Miss Carter. She's also the founding member of Foray Collective - an e-commerce site focuses on showcasing emerging brands and their muses.