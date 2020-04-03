Who is Rose Hanbury and why are rumours of her alleged affair with Prince William not dying down?

Some often say where there's smoke there's fire. When British tabloids started reporting on Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury in April 2019, many put it down to hogwash. And yet almost a year later, the rumour mill keeps on churning out stories on their supposed extramarital relationship.

According to reports, William's alleged affair with Hanbury started when Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, fell pregnant with the couple's third child Prince Louis. An anonymous source told InTouch Weekly when confronted with his wife, William laughed off the rumours, saying "there was nothing to it".

The source further said: "They come across as one of those couple who can do no wrong. But the reality is most couples have their issues, and William and Kate are no different."

Despite the appearance of a uniformed front, the mystery of Rose Hanbury still continues. Many wanted to know who she is and how she came into the picture. Below are a few facts about the English beauty, according to Town&Country.