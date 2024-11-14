Why do men cheat? Here are five types of women men cheat on according to a relationship expert

“Why do men cheat?” is a question so many women have asked desperately wanting to prevent it from happening to them. While many believe that men will cheat if they want to, regardless of what you look like or what you do, this relationship expert points out five different types of women men are more likely to cheat on and why.

Anna Kirstin took to her TikTok account to share her insight into the subject and breaks down the five different types of women. 1. The mother “This type of woman is mothering her man,” says Kristina. She is the type of woman who is always checking in on her partner, always calling him and the woman who will do everything for him.

“Essentially he’s gonna resent her because he doesn’t want to date his mother. The sexual spark will die and he will look for someone else,” she continues. 2. The golden retriever “This type of woman is naive and boring because this type of woman is not meant to challenge her man,” she says. She adds that because the woman is so loyal and reassuring no matter what the man does she will still be happy.

“He takes advantage of the golden retriever,” she adds. #blackcatenergy #blackcatacademy #feminine #feminineenergy #femininity ♬ original sound - Anna Kristina 🤍 @annakrstna Link in bio for more! #blackcat 3. The doormat “This is the type of woman who loves her hubby so much that she’s so forgiving. When a woman becomes too forgiving of her man, no matter what he does, she lets him become comfortable,” says Kristina. She adds that this woman will always take her man back no matter what he does and when the man becomes too comfortable he will stop pursuing the woman and look for a mental challenge elsewhere.

4. The doctor This is the type of woman who is always trying to fix her partner and who is always taking responsibility and ownership of his feelings. She gives an example saying: “When he’s coming home from work and he’s had a s**t day, she’s the one, ‘How you feeling honey, can I do anything to make feel better.” “Rather than letting him be the man and figuring out himself. Because this is a grown man. He can deal with his feelings,” she adds.

5. The control freak This is a woman who is “highly in her masculine energy” who always needs to control things. She’s the woman who is always taking leadership and takes charge. Kristin explains that men often eventually feel annoyed and emasculated and will then look for a more feminine woman.