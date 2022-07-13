Why do men cheat? Married man sends picture of his ‘fine’ wife to woman he wants to cheat with after she rejects him

Why do men cheat?
A question heartbroken women around the world have been asking for decades.
Is it something I did or didn’t do? Am I not good enough in bed? Didn’t I pay him enough attention?
Women automatically assume that they are the problem, that they are the reason why their partners seek attention elsewhere.
It, however, appears that no matter how hard you work at your relationship or how much you satisfy your man in bed, he’s going to cheat.
Not ALL men, of course.
Twitter user @deshola55 found herself asking the age-old question when a married man sent her a picture of his beautiful wife after she rejected his request to take her out.
She took to Twitter to share her experience and to pose that question. In her first tweet she says: “This married man asked me out and i said no. So he sent me his wife’s pic to show that his wife is finer than me”.
She followed that up with another tweet saying, “Of course she is...makes me wonder why men cheat when their partners be pretty asf”
This married man asked me out and i said no. So he sent me his wife’s pic to show that his wife is finer than me 😭😭— Sugamummy🤤✊🏾🍜 (@deshola55) July 11, 2022
The post has since received over 38 likes, and tweeps have come out in numbers to comment on the topic.
And judging from the responses, it’s become clear that men will cheat regardless of how beautiful you are.
In fact, it seems men don’t have a real reason to cheat.
Responding to the question about beauty, @NollyMovieBox responded: “Everything is not about beauty though and the nature of man is very difficult to explain and understand, a man is naturally built as a hunter and it only takes wisdom, emotional/Spiritual intelligence and discipline for many man to stick to one woman.”
One guy, @Sllyclin, said: “It goes beyond beauty, well lust and greed plays the major then other factor too causes that.”
Of course, there were men who played the “variety is the spice of life” card saying things like, “Well I guess sometimes you get sick of eating shawarma daily and just wanna eat popcorn and groundnut to knock the edge off” and another commenting, “Do you just eat one type of soup?”
If you want to know even more reasons why men cheat, here a few.
Yoh how many times must this conversation be had?😭😭😭 Cheating is a character flaw and has nothing to do with the other person. By default you're saying if she was 'ugly' then you'd understand why he'd cheat on her. Please guys yoh ha a!😣 https://t.co/ZpoWWHXQht— Candy Cummings🤍 (@AntheaKingg) July 12, 2022
cheating has nothing to do with someone’s partner, because they would leave, cheating has everything to do with the cheater https://t.co/z2ZKRr9FHz— keke palmer stan account (@tearsza) July 12, 2022
It’s a sick mentality but they think, since they could get someone that fine, then they can get anyone…. especially those not as fine as her https://t.co/dzmUXLpnVU— E (@Eben_Ik) July 11, 2022