Why do men cheat? Married man sends picture of his ‘fine’ wife to woman he wants to cheat with after she rejects him

Why do men cheat? A question heartbroken women around the world have been asking for decades.

Story continues below Advertisement

Is it something I did or didn’t do? Am I not good enough in bed? Didn’t I pay him enough attention? Women automatically assume that they are the problem, that they are the reason why their partners seek attention elsewhere. It, however, appears that no matter how hard you work at your relationship or how much you satisfy your man in bed, he’s going to cheat.

Not ALL men, of course. Twitter user @deshola55 found herself asking the age-old question when a married man sent her a picture of his beautiful wife after she rejected his request to take her out. She took to Twitter to share her experience and to pose that question. In her first tweet she says: “This married man asked me out and i said no. So he sent me his wife’s pic to show that his wife is finer than me”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She followed that up with another tweet saying, “Of course she is...makes me wonder why men cheat when their partners be pretty asf” This married man asked me out and i said no. So he sent me his wife’s pic to show that his wife is finer than me 😭😭 — Sugamummy🤤✊🏾🍜 (@deshola55) July 11, 2022 The post has since received over 38 likes, and tweeps have come out in numbers to comment on the topic. And judging from the responses, it’s become clear that men will cheat regardless of how beautiful you are.

Story continues below Advertisement

In fact, it seems men don’t have a real reason to cheat. Responding to the question about beauty, @NollyMovieBox responded: “Everything is not about beauty though and the nature of man is very difficult to explain and understand, a man is naturally built as a hunter and it only takes wisdom, emotional/Spiritual intelligence and discipline for many man to stick to one woman.” One guy, @Sllyclin, said: “It goes beyond beauty, well lust and greed plays the major then other factor too causes that.”

Story continues below Advertisement