Why Duchess Meghan wears 3 rings on her wedding finger









The duchess in a sleek Jason Wu midi-dress. Picture: AP Like many married women, the Duchess of Sussex wears her engagement and wedding rings on her ring finger. But recently, eagle-eyed onlookers have noticed a third ring on the same finger. And there might be a very significant reason for it, according to The Express. When Prince Harry proposed to her, she was gifted a trilogy engagement ring. Designed by Harry, the ring had a centre stone from Botswana and two diamonds on either side which belonged to Princess Diana, the newspaper reported. “Meghan’s ring is arguably the most famous contemporary engagement ring in the world today," Eddie LeVian, CEO of jeweller Le Vian told the publication. “Prince Harry chose a trilogy engagement ring for Meghan, with a centre stone from Botswana and two diamonds on either side which came from his late mother Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

“In this way he created a new jewel with a beautiful sense of history," added the jeweller.

Upon tying the knot, Prince Harry sealed their vows with a band which is thought to be made of Welsh gold, and follows the tradition of other royals - including Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Many speculate that the third ring could be a push present from Harry. She was spotted wearing it soon after the birth of their son, Archie Harrison.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the pave-set ring is embedded with the birthstones of Archie, Meghan and Harry.

Meghan has a soft spot for sentimental pieces, and has taken to wearing some very special pieces from the late Princess Diana's private collection. These include Diana's gold butterfly earrings, a simple gold bracelet and an aquamarine cocktail ring.