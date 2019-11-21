Like many married women, the Duchess of Sussex wears her engagement and wedding rings on her ring finger. But recently, eagle-eyed onlookers have noticed a third ring on the same finger.
And there might be a very significant reason for it, according to The Express.
When Prince Harry proposed to her, she was gifted a trilogy engagement ring. Designed by Harry, the ring had a centre stone from Botswana and two diamonds on either side which belonged to Princess Diana, the newspaper reported.
“Meghan’s ring is arguably the most famous contemporary engagement ring in the world today," Eddie LeVian, CEO of jeweller Le Vian told the publication.
“Prince Harry chose a trilogy engagement ring for Meghan, with a centre stone from Botswana and two diamonds on either side which came from his late mother Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.