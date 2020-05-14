Why Harry and Meghan's biography could have potential to backfire

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It was only a matter of time till Prince Harry and Meghan announced to the world that they would be releasing a new biography. With the media turning the tables on the couple and them taking a hard line approach with certain publications, they were looking for an outlet to debunk the villainous character that Meghan was set up to portray. Called "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family", Harry and Meghan entrusted Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand with bringing their story to life. The book which was planned for a September release could see the light of day much sooner. According to The Tatler, Meghan is keen for its release sooner rather than later. "If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now. She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave royal life," a source told the MailOnline.

Markle is hoping the book will convey "the genuine person that she is", added the source, stating that she "desperately wants to shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power". There's also a chance it could all backfire. When "When Diana: Her True Story" was first published in 1992, it forever changed the way the public viewed the British monarchy. But it also alienated Diana from the royals. After the book went public, she was painted as a traitor; a stain on the monarchy. Harry and Meghan could face the same fate if the book paints certain characters in an unflattering light.

Whatever message the couple are trying to convey, what far outweighs it is the money to be made. At the beginning of May, HarperCollins Publishers announced that it acquired the world rights. The book has already topped the pre-orders chart.

"For the very first time, 'Finding Freedom' goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," said the publisher.

And with Scobie and Durand given direct access to the couple, the book is probably as honest as it's going to get.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," commented Scobie and Durand.

"Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."