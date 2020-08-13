Why we love those Maps Maponyane and Boity Thulo engagement rumours

It’s a known fact that Maps Maponyane and Boity Thulo are the closest of friends. The couple are always taking funny digs at one another on social media. It’s an endearing trait for which they’ve become known for, but they’re always reminding their fans that their relationship is purely platonic. And yet, every so often a rumour surfaces. Earlier this week Twitter went into overdrive when it was alleged that the Buns Out restaurateur had proposed to the rapper. Soon after, #BoityEngagedByMaps started trending on Twitter. Of course we were excited. For years, the two have been dangling a carrot in front of us. Those flirty online exchanges had us coming back for more. Mom and dad were finally getting married, or so we thought.

One Twitter user even did a whole screen grab of a chat between the two, proving the alleged engagement.

Maponyane, however, quickly put an end to the madness.

“Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” he tweeted in response.

One tweep commented: “Admit it. This is funny”, to which he responded “No, I just added the laughing faces on the end of my tweet because I'm mad.”

The actor and TV presenter’s rebuttal still didn’t stop others from having fun with the hashtag.

Yes, it was a rumour but we’re good with waiting. Let’s hope they don’t keep us waiting for long...