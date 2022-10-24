Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Will the real side chick please stand up? Model claims she’s been with Travis Scott since 2013

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere for the documentary ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’. Picture: Reuters

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere for the documentary ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’. Picture: Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Los Angeles – After Travis Scott’s rumoured ex-fling accused the rapper of cheating on Kylie Jenner with her, Scott says “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

Recently a model on Instagram took to the social media site to post “proof” to show that the two were recently on the same set of one of his productions, according to “Page Six”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Scott shut down the alleged rumours and wrote, “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video, I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

More on this

He then asked the model to “stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling.”

According to “Page Six”, the two were first linked in 2013, much long before Scott and Jenner started seeing each other.

“Page Six” reports that she was also alleged to have been involved in Scott’s temporary split from Jenner in 2019, which the model called “a fake story” at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement

The model further alleged that she was with Scott this past Valentine’s Day. “Page Six” has quoted her saying, “I ran out the f****** door, and you had every single girl I know, blowing me up like, ‘Travis is asking for you. Come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too?”

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “You cheat on that b-ch every single f****** night. The whole f****** city sees it! Don’t do this.”

“All this stuff is stupid, the internet doesn’t matter and I hope you guys just remember that none of it is the real world,” the model said.

Travis Scott has categorically denied all accusations.

Related Topics:

United StatesKylie JennerDatingCelebrity GossipArtistsHollywood

Share