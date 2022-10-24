Will the real side chick please stand up? Model claims she’s been with Travis Scott since 2013

Los Angeles – After Travis Scott’s rumoured ex-fling accused the rapper of cheating on Kylie Jenner with her, Scott says “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.” Recently a model on Instagram took to the social media site to post “proof” to show that the two were recently on the same set of one of his productions, according to “Page Six”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Scott shut down the alleged rumours and wrote, “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video, I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

He then asked the model to “stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling.” According to “Page Six”, the two were first linked in 2013, much long before Scott and Jenner started seeing each other. “Page Six” reports that she was also alleged to have been involved in Scott’s temporary split from Jenner in 2019, which the model called “a fake story” at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement

The model further alleged that she was with Scott this past Valentine’s Day. “Page Six” has quoted her saying, “I ran out the f****** door, and you had every single girl I know, blowing me up like, ‘Travis is asking for you. Come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too?”

Story continues below Advertisement