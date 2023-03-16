With rumours of infidelity and heated arguments, William and Kate’s marriage is ‘not all sweetness’

Theirs was a fairy-tale wedding. When Princess Kate walked down the aisle in April 2011 dressed in a stunning Alexander McQueen creation, thousands wanted to be her and watched in awe as Prince William stepped forward and took his bride’s hand in marriage.

To the outside world, they represented the perfect couple, never wavering in their devotion to each other despite the adversity they faced, from William’s rumoured affair with Rose Hanbury to his brother’s revelations about heated arguments over Duchess Meghan in his tell-all book “Spare”. No, the Prince and Princess of Wales could do no wrong. Even in the eyes of the British press, William has been portrayed as a stoic leader who possessed the qualities as the future king of England. And Kate, well, all she had to do was smile at her husband’s side and play into being the quintessential English rose.

But that’s all quite boring, isn’t it? As people looking in from the outside, we want the drama and passion, akin to a telenovela. Well, dear reader, royal author Tom Quinn has gone and spilled the tea on the regal couple.

In his new book, “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family”, Quinn got first-hand accounts of what life’s like behind palace walls for William and Kate. According to palace staff and royal insiders, “it’s not all sweetness” behind the scenes. “They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other,” Quinn told Fox News Digital.

“Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by (palace aides). It’s like a Jane Austen novel,” he continued.